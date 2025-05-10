Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $21.12 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.