Analysts Offer Predictions for Regal Rexnord Q3 Earnings

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.63.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.6 %

RRX stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.54.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,070,000 after buying an additional 175,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,882,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,435,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,188,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

