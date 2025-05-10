Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 872,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,290,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,847,413,000 after acquiring an additional 674,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

