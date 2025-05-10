Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.39.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after buying an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after buying an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,355,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,768,000 after buying an additional 231,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $140,020,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

