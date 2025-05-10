Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $142,512,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

