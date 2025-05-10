B. Riley Comments on Celsius’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Celsius by 8.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 19.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

