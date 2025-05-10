BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in BancFirst by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BancFirst by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $123.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.78. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

