Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Shares of AGL opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. agilon health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in agilon health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 28.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

