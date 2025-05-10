Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,259,606. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

