Barclays PLC Acquires 5,185 Shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardent Health Partners were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $15,839,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

