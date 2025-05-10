Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 27,017 Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $117,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

UPB opened at $8.73 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

