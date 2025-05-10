Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Western Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Western Financial from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

