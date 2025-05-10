Barclays PLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,031 shares of company stock worth $102,463 and have sold 1,390 shares worth $34,986. Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

