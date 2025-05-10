Barclays PLC Buys 32,425 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

LAC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.89. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

