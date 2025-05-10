Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 255,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 93,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tile Shop by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.28 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

