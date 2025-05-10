Barclays PLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Arteris by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $50,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,993.04. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $27,682.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,600.40. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,927 shares of company stock valued at $288,699. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

AIP opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. Analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

