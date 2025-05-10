Barclays PLC Has $464,000 Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $667.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

