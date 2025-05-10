Barclays PLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.