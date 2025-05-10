Barclays PLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 854.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 189,697 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,355.04. This represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASP Isotopes Profile

ASPI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.40. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

