Barclays PLC Increases Stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SES AI were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 204.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CTO Kang Xu sold 27,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,723.73. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,819.30. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 80,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,841,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,715.29. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $406,541 over the last ninety days. 15.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SES AI

(Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.