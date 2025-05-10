Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRCT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cricut by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Cricut by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 104,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.01. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.55 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,391,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,959,239.65. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 185,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

