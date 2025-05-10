Barclays PLC Invests $471,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Embraer Trading Down 2.6 %

ERJ opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

