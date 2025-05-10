Barclays PLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 586,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

