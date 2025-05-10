Barclays PLC Sells 3,081 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,280,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $288,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,523.92. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,607 shares in the company, valued at $724,225.05. The trade was a 18.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,562 shares of company stock worth $2,357,394 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

