Barclays PLC Sells 390,801 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BIRK opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.06.
Birkenstock Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
