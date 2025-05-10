Barclays PLC Sells 390,801 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.06.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

