Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 324,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Down 1.4 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

