Barrington Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Henry Schein by 797.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

