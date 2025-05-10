BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $112.10. 403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

