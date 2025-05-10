Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 475,361 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

