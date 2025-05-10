Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

