bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

BMXMF opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

