BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

