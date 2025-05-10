BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

