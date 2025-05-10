Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Carter’s stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

