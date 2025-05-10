Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,452,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76,207 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. UBS Group cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

