Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Century Communities by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 8,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Communities by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $53.96 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

