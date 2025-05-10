CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.
About CEZ, a. s.
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
