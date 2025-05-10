Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,826,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $0.68 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

