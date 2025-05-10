China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86. 21,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 94,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
China Liberal Education Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.
About China Liberal Education
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.
