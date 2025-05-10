Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

