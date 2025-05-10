Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

CIFR stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.61. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

