Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.
Apple Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.09 and its 200-day moving average is $227.38.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.
Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.