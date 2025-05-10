Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $169.96 and last traded at $169.96. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.28.

Cochlear Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

