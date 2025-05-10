Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CBSH

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.