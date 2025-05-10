Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

