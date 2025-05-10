Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

