Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Position Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $24,286,533.12. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,746 shares of company stock worth $39,702,750. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

