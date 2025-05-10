CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of CONMED worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

