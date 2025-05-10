CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.12.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.