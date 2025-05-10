Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Criteo were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.63. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Report on Criteo

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.